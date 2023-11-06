UN warns essential food supplies will run out in Gaza in 3 days

Geneva, Nov 6 (EFE).- Food supplies in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has been battling a month of relentless Israeli bombings, are running dangerously low and will last for up to three days only, the UN warned on Monday.

The UN’s World Food Programme said market stocks of vegetable oil and pulses would last for three days and of rice for one day only.

The UN agency said the supplies brought from Egypt were inadequate compared to the needs and were distributed in southern Gaza.

Flour is destined exclusively for the bakeries.

The United Nations Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office (OCHA) said a limited number of trucks with humanitarian supplies were able to cross the Rafah border crossing on Sunday.

Some 451 trucks have arrived in Gaza since Oct. 21, when Israel and Egypt accepted a restricted entry of aid into the war-torn enclave.

According to OCHA, the distribution of food aid by international organizations to displaced people has almost completely stopped due to the intensity of the bombings and the evacuation order by Israel.

A small number of local NGOs and community organizations are likely to continue providing some assistance, but it is known that there are no bakeries left operating in the north of the Palestinian territory, OCHA said.

An estimated 400,000 people are still in northern Gaza, which includes wounded, sick, and vulnerable people who cannot escape and their family members who do not want to abandon them.

Eleven bakeries have been attacked and destroyed since Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel.

Israel has since been pounding Gaza with daily aerial strikes and launched a ground offensive late last month to dismantle the Hamas network. EFE

is-ssk