Injured Bellingham pulls out of England Euro 2024 qualifying squad, returns to Spain

London, Nov 14 (EFE).- Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been withdrawn from the England squad preparing to take on North Macedonia and Malta in upcoming Uefa Euro 2024 qualification matches.

The England midfielder is nursing a shoulder injury that has kept him out of Real’s last two matches.

Bellingham, who had joined up with the England squad to be assessed by the team’s medical staff, was due to return to Spain on Tuesday.

He will now rest for the next 10 days in the hopes of being back for Real’s matches after the international break.

England no longer have anything at stake in these two matches, having sealed their place at next summer’s Euro 2024 with a 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley last month.

Bellingham is the fifth player to drop out of Gareth Southgate’s squad, following James Maddison, Callum Wilson, Lewis Dunk and Levi Cowill, all with various injuries. EFE

