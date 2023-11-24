Pakistan charges refugees $830 to leave

Islamabad, Nov. 24 (EFE).- The Pakistani government is charging an $830 exit fee to undocumented Afghan refugees who want to resettle in a third country instead of returning to Afghanistan, fearing Taliban reprisals.

The fee applies to those who entered the country without a visa after the Taliban takeover in August 2021 and have now been granted permission to go to third countries.

In October, the government asked all undocumented foreigners to leave or face deportation by Nov. 1.

Pakistan hosts over 4 million Afghan refugees, including more than one million undocumented, who fled Afghanistan during the Soviet war in the 1980s or after the Taliban takeover two years ago.

The government estimates that around 600,000 Afghan refugees have crossed into Pakistan since 2021.

“The government is charging around $830 per person to those refugees who want to settle in a third country other than Afghanistan,” a diplomat told EFE on Friday.

The diplomat said the amount was being charged to those refugees processed at the requests of the embassies of those third countries.

The exit fee does not affect refugees processed by the UN Refugee Agency.

The agency is advocating with the government for the exemption to all and is working with the government to resolve the issue, its spokesperson in Pakistan said.

“UNHCR understands that this situation may cause anxiety among those who have sought safety in Pakistan (and) are eager to depart and restart their lives,” spokesperson Qaisar Afridi told EFE.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

However, ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch told reporters on Thursday that like immigration laws in other nations, Pakistan also enforced fines and penalties for visa overstays or violations.

“Any fines that Pakistan has imposed or will impose will be in conformity with our laws,” Baloch said. EFE

aa-ssk