134 Palestinians return to Gaza from Egypt on first day of Hamas-Israel truce

Cairo, Nov 25 (EFE).- The Egyptian government said on Saturday that 134 Palestinians returned to the Gaza Strip on the first day of the ceasefire between Hamas and the Israeli military.

Diaa Rashwan, chairman of State Information Service (SIS), said the Palestinians crossed from the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing on Friday, marking the first such movement since the start of the war on Oct.7.

“A group of Palestinians stranded in Egypt returned to the Gaza Strip at their will, and their number reached 134,” Rashwan said in a statement.

Friday was the first day Egypt opened the Rafah crossing for the voluntary return of Palestinians who had been stranded since Oct. 7, when Islamist Hamas militants launched a multi-pronged attack on Israeli territory, resulting in 1,200 deaths and 240 abductions.

Israel retaliated with a brutal military campaign involving relentless bombings and a ground assault that has killed over 14,500 Palestinians over the last weeks of war between Hamas and the Israeli army.

The Palestinians who stayed in Cairo and other Egyptian provinces are now able to return to Gaza as they desire to do so.

Saturday marked the second day of the US-Egypt-Qatar brokered temporary truce between Israel and Hamas.

The agreement also entails exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

On Friday, 13 Israeli hostages were released as part of the truce, as well as 10 Thais and one Filipino under another parallel agreement.

Following the release of the hostages, Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children. EFE

ijm-ssk