China hopes Taiwan polls will bring peace, normalize cross-Straits ties

Beijing, Nov 25 (EFE). – China hopes that the January elections in Taiwan will lead to peace and stability across the Strait and help normalize ties between the two sides.

“The results of the regional elections in early 2024 will help maintain peace and stability and bring cross-Straits relations back to the right track of peaceful development,” Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua said.

Chen stated that Beijing respected Taiwan’s “existing social system.” “However, Taiwan is at a crossroads: on the one hand, peace and prosperity, and on the other, war and recession.”

He spoke to reporters on Friday night after Taiwanese parties nominated separate candidates following the collapse of the unity bid ahead of the island’s January 2024 election.

The election results are expected to shape Taiwan’s China policy.

The spokesperson hoped that the “compatriots” of Taiwan “safeguard the general interests of the Chinese nation, defend the 1992 consensus, and oppose ‘Taiwan independence.’ It has to make the right decision at a critical moment,” Chen said.

The two main opposition parties in Taiwan, the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party (PPT), separately registered their candidacies after ending an electoral coalition to face the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The candidate of the ruling DPP and current Vice President of Taiwan, William Lai, leads the polls, with support remaining stable at around 30 percent.

The current mandate of the DPP, under the leadership of the current president, Tsai Ing-wen, who cannot run for a third term, has been marked by the escalation of tensions with China.

Lai will run in the elections next January alongside Bi-khim Hsiao, until now Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States.

Experts say if he wins, Lai will seek to maintain a close relationship with Washington for support in the face of China flexing its military muscles in the region.

China sees Lai as a “separatist” from the DPP, a party with which Beijing cut communication in 2016 after it won the elections that year.

The Chinese nationalist army retreated to Taiwan after being defeated by Communist troops in the civil war.

Although the island has been governed autonomously since 1949, China claims sovereignty over the so-called rebel province and has not ruled out “reunification” by force. EFE jco-ssk