Arab anger over Gaza may cast shadow on COP28 climate talks

By Isaac J. Martin

Cairo, Nov 27 (EFE).- The war between the Hamas Islamist group and Israel could directly influence the climate negotiations at the COP28 Climate Summit due to the anger it has sparked in Arab countries over the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza conflict is one more on the list, which includes Sudan and Ukraine, and could change the course of the discussions on some crucial issues in Dubai.

The general objectives of COP28 on a global basis, according to Marc Ayoub, Middle East energy specialist and analyst at The Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy (TIMEP), will not be greatly affected by the situation in Gaza, specifically.

“All the ongoing conflicts around the world, from Ukraine to Sudan to Gaza will weigh on the official discussions and negotiations,” Ayoub said.

“Not to forget the stance of the majority of the Arab participants at COP28 and their rage over what is happening in Gaza now, which will be reflected in the daily negotiations as well.”

The conflict in Gaza may cast a shadow over part of COP28, scheduled from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, similar to the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine during COP27 in Egypt, influencing positions.

The events of Oct. 7, marked by Hamas’ attack on Israeli territory and the subsequent escalation in the conflict, have not only had significant repercussions on the geopolitical landscape but also altered the energy scene, particularly in the Middle East region, where Israel plays a crucial role.

“There will be careful consideration of any collaboration or cooperation agreement between any Arab country (the ones at least normalizing officially) with Israel in COP28 as long as the atrocities are ongoing on a daily basis,” said Ayoub, who is also an expert at the Issam Fares Institute at the American University in Beirut.

He said under the current circumstances, any cooperation would lack a significant value, despite Israel’s efforts to project the notion of “business as usual.”

This slogan could be echoed by Arab countries that have normalized diplomatic relations with Israel, such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, through the 2020 Abraham Accords.

Dubai, in particular, was poised to serve as a symbolic platform for Israel to showcase unity with Arab nations, including potential followers like Saudi Arabia, even as the latter may maintain a low profile.

For instance, the Jordanian government, which has a peace agreement with Israel, has clearly stated its reluctance to sign a pact for the exchange of solar energy for desalinated water due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Unlike last year, they will not be sitting together at this COP.

Ayoub said the power-for-water deal, set to be finalized in October, not being on the table “is an indication by itself to the current shaky relations.”

In this COP, the focus will be on the most vulnerable, with the expert emphasizing that discussions will revolve around the fund to fight climate change for the impacts faced by the most vulnerable countries, known as Loss and Damage.

Additionally, discussions on the Global Balance, a foundational element of the Paris Agreement, are expected to take center stage.

“The role of vulnerable communities, and especially the ones in crisis or conflict-impacted areas,” will feature prominently in discussions aimed at alleviating the challenges they endure, said Ayoub.

Noam Raydan, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told EFE that the war between Israel and Hamas, interrupting the gas supply, could force Israel to increase the use of more polluting fossil fuels, such as coal, to generate electricity.

In the event of the conflict expanding to other fronts and potentially leading to the suspension of production in the Leviathan gas field, bilateral energy agreements, including gas supply to Jordan and Egypt, could be affected.

“The alternatives to Israeli gas are not easy options for Egypt and Jordan,” Raydan said.

Raydan pointed out that when gas flows from Egypt ceased due to security events around 2011, Jordan was compelled to import expensive heavy fuel oil for power generation, significantly increasing its energy bill.

“(That) gives you an idea of what happens when a key source of energy imports is disrupted.”

Raydan also highlighted a shift in the energy landscape after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, prompting the European Union (EU) to increase gas imports from sources other than Russia.

Notably, Qatar, a key mediator in the conflict between Hamas and Israel, has secured agreements with EU companies in recent months. EFE

ijm-ssk