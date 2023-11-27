India to talk climate finance at COP28 summit but won’t reduce coal reliance

By Hugo Barcia

A general view of 362 MW Coal based AMGEN Thermal Power Station at Sabarmati area in Ahmedabad, India, 13 October 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

New Delhi, Nov 27 (EFE).- Climate finance and a reluctance to reduce coal consumption will be India’s main struggles during the upcoming COP28 summit in Dubai, where it aims to serve as a bridge between developed countries and the Global South to accelerate climate action.

With a population of 1.4 billion, which is increasingly demanding more electricity, the Indian government recently rejected that it would reduce the use of coal, the main source of energy of the world’s fifth-largest economy, in the face of possible pressures from developed countries during the UN Climate Summit.

“There is going to be pressure on nations at COP to reduce usage of coal. We are not going to do this, since our point of view is clear, that we are not going to compromise on availability of power for our growth, even if it requires that we add coal-based capacity,” India’s Power Minister RK Singh said during an event in New Delhi on Nov. 6.

Singh highlighted the need to increase coal-fired thermal power generation capacity to 80 GW from the current 27 GW to meet rising demand, a dynamic opposite to what developing countries are asking for.

India walks a fine line between developing its economy and meeting the climate goals it set at COP26 in Glasgow, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged that his country would reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, two decades later than the target the UN has set.

India also aims to generate half of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

To move forward in both directions, India could look for alternative plans to reduce emissions from these coal plants through “carbon capture and storage, coal gasification or ultra critical power plants that reduce the emissions from coal,” senior policy advisor at the International Institute for Sustainable Development in New Delhi, Siddhart Goel, told EFE.

These developments, however, represent a huge investment for developing countries, which have been demanding that rich countries fulfill their financing promises to create a loss and damage fund to help mitigate pollution and combat its effects, as agreed at the last COP27 summit held in Sharm-el Sheikh, Egypt.

India has emerged this year as the voice of the Global South, especially during its presidency of the G20, in a bid to lead the development of emerging economies and bring about change within multilateral bodies.

One of the main changes proposed by India during the G20 meetings was the reform of multilateral banks for global finance, establishing an independent body to manage aid.

This position is in contrast to that of the rich countries, which want the World Bank – with its own criteria – to do so.

India envisions positioning itself “as a springboard for international climate finance for developing countries for access to emerging markets in India and the Global South,” a recent report by India’s Centre for Social and Economic Progress said.

This would allow it to attract new technologies and investors to co-develop green technologies that would help achieve its climate goals.

Modi and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav are expected to lead India’s delegation to the United Arab Emirates, where they will highlight their country’s climate action, according to local media reports.

The LIFE mission, which was unveiled by the Prime Minister at COP26 to foster the circular economy, and the International Solar Alliance, conceived at COP21 as a joint effort by India and France to promote solar energy, are two of India’s main goals in this direction. EFE

