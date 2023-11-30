Arsenal rout Lens as Bellingham sets new record for Real

Sports Desk, Nov 30 (EFE).– Arsenal put on an immaculate show to beat Lens 6-0 and qualify for the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, while Jude Bellingham set a new record in Real Madrid’s 4-2 win over Napoli on Wednesday.

PSV Eindhoven also booked their places in the knockout stage on a night of six-goal thrillers at Galatasaray and Benfica, who held Manchester United and Inter Milan, respectively.

In London, Mikel Arteta’s men were 5-0 ahead in the first half thanks to goals from Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard.

Jorginho added a late sixth from a penalty to complete the rout.

The win helped Arsenal maintain their perfect record at home with three wins from three matches without conceding a goal.

They also avenged their 1-2 defeat in the corresponding fixture away at Lens.

PSV beat Sevilla 2-3 to join Arsenal in the second round from the same group.

Sergio Ramos put the hosts in front before Youssef En-Nesyri gave Sevilla a 2-0 lead.

Lucas Ocampos’s marching order changed the momentum, allowing PSV to fashion a comeback.

Ricardo Pepi scored from a header in injury time to give PSV a thrilling win after Ismael Saibari’s fine volley and Nemanja Gudelj’s own goal put things on level.

At Santiago Bernabeu, Napoli stunned the home fans with Giovanni Simeone prodding in from close range.

Rodrygo’s fine curling effort squared the game off before Bellingham put the hosts ahead, becoming the first Real player to score in his first four Champions League matches.

Substitutes Nicolas Paz and Joselu sealed victory for Real after André-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s equalizer.

Benfica let its three-goal lead slip after Joao Mario claimed a hat-trick in the first half against his old club.

Marko Arnautovics, Davide Frattesi, and Alexis Sanchez scored in the second half to complete the Inter comeback.

In another intriguing contest on the night, Galatasaray twice recovered from two goals down to earn a share of the spoils against Manchester United.

United were 2-0 lead inside 18 minutes with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes.

Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick revived the hopes of the Turkish side, but Scott McTominay soon restored the two-goal cushion for United.

Ziyech repeated the feat before assisting Kerem Aktürkoğlu for his equalizer to stun the Manchester side.

Bayern Munich were held to a goalless match by Copenhagen in another match of the group, while Real Sociedad and Salzburg also settled for a similar result.

am