Excluding Afghanistan from Dubai climate summit is ‘grave injustice’: Taliban

Kabul, Nov 30 (EFE).- The Taliban criticized the exclusion of Afghanistan from the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai on Wednesday, calling it a “grave injustice.”

The Taliban government spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, expressed regret, warning that the exclusion could lead to the suspension of climate change adaptation projects in the country.

“Regrettably, Afghanistan’s delegates have not been extended an invitation to attend the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference,” Taliban government spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said in a press statement.

Mujahid said denying Afghanistan a chance to participate in the climate conference caused “significant barriers and constraints” to access to financial mechanisms and the suspension of climate change adaptation projects in the country.

“It is a grave injustice against the Afghans, who should not be deprived of their right to such initiatives,” he said.

The Taliban urged unwavering international support to address the global phenomenon of climate change that is costing Afghanistan dearly.

Afghanistan, highly susceptible to climate change, faces economic and social challenges exacerbated by severe floods and unseasonal rains.

Despite its minimal contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions, the country ranks sixth in vulnerability.

According to the National Environmental Protection Agency of Afghanistan, Afghanistan makes a minimal 0.08 percent contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions in comparison to other nations. EFE

lk-ssk