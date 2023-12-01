Messi’s Inter Miami to play El Salvador in MLS pre-season friendly

New York, United States, Dec 1 (EFE).- Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will play a friendly match against the El Salvador national team on Jan. 19 at the Cuscatlán Stadium in San Salvador.

In a statement on Thursday, the club said that the friendly would be its first preparation match for the 2024 MLS season.

“We’re excited to start announcing our pre-season plans and preparations ahead of a thrilling 2024 campaign,” said Inter Miami’s Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director, Chris Henderson.

“We look forward to facing the El Salvador national team in what will be a good first test for our squad against the best players from the country,” he added.

Messi landed at Inter Miami this summer and won the first title in history for the Florida-based team with the Leagues Cup.

However, an injury caused him to miss several MLS regular season games before Inter Miami was left out of the MLS Cup playoff.

In addition to Messi, Inter Miami also roped in some other renowned footballers this season, such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba of Spain. EFE

