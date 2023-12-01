Nadal to return to tennis with Brisbane International

Madrid, Dec 1 (EFE).- Spanish great Rafa Nadal announced on Friday he would return to competitive tennis with the Brisbane International in the first week of January 2024.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner announced this plan before the Australian Open after a year away from tennis due to injury.

“After one year of outside the tour I think it is the right moment to be back. So I feel ready to announce that I will be back in Brisbane, the first week of the season,” Nadal said in a message posted on social networks.

The Brisbane tournament will be played from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7 next year, before the Australian Open from Jan. 14 to 28.

Nadal played his last match on Jan. 18 at the Australian Open, where he lost in the second round against American Mackenzie McDonald.

Since then, he has nursed a grade 2 injury to his iliopsoas muscle on the left leg and underwent surgery for it.

The tennis player underwent arthroscopic surgery on the left psoas tendon injury on June 2 at the Teknon Clinic in Barcelona.

The recovery time for his injury was initially estimated at five months.

The Australian Open authorities announced on Oct. 11 that Nadal would be part of the first Grand Slam of the season, a competition that he won in 2009 and 2022 in Melbourne.

omm/am