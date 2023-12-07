‘Godzilla Minus One’ becomes highest-grossing live-action Japanese film in US

Tokyo, Dec 7 (EFE).- “Godzilla Minus One” has set a new box office record in the United States as the highest-grossing live-action Japanese movie, production company Toho said on Thursday.

The movie has collected a record-breaking $14.36 million since it premiered in the US on Dec. 1, the production house said.

“Godzilla Minus One” is the 37th in the series built around the destruction unleashed by a fictional gigantic monster, Kaiju, powered by nuclear radiation in Japan.

The film directed by Takashi Yamazaki ousted the other Japanese live-action film, “The Adventures of Milo and Otis” that to date had the highest-grossing record since its release in the US in 1989.

“Godzilla Minus One” was previewed as the closing film at the Tokyo International Film Festival in October.

Yamazaki said he felt “very happy” that it was Godzilla that broke the record that seemed unbeatable until now.

Ryunosuke Kamiki, one of the main actors, said the movie’s success in the US was “like a dream” for him.

“Godzilla Minus One” was released on Nov. 1 in Japan, the same date as the release of the first Godzilla film in 1954. EFE

ahg/up/ssk