Richarlison double helps Tottenham end winless streak

Sports Desk, Dec 11 (EFE).- Tottenham ended their five-game winless run in the Premier League by securing a 4-1 win over Newcastle United in London on Sunday.

Brazilian striker Richarlison scored a brace, while Destiny Udogie and Heung-min Son added two others to ensure Tottenham got their biggest win of the season after four defeats and a draw in their last five matches.

After a back-and-forth start, with Anthony Gordon and Christian Romero missing clear chances, Udogie took advantage of many breaks from Heung-min Son to Kieran Trippier to make it 1-0 in 26 minutes.

Tottenham followed the same recipe for their second goal, with Son dancing past Trippier again in 38 minutes.

This time the receiver of the pass was Richarlison, who scored his first goal since mid-September.

The Brazilian scored his second goal in the second half after receiving a pass from Pedro Porro practically from the center of the field.

Son, who assisted the first two goals, put his name on the score sheet from a penalty five minutes from regular time after he was fouled by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Joelington pulled one goal back for Newcastle in stoppage time, but it could do little to prevent the side’s first back-to-back defeat by more than three goals since November 2017.

Fifth-placed Tottenham took their tally to 30 points with the win, three behind Manchester City.

Newcastle, who will face AC Milan in a must-win Champions League contest on Wednesday, fell to seventh place with 26 points.

