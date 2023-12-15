UAE’s rising tide in Africa: Charting trade, security for geostrategic gain

By Lucia Blanco Gracia

Bosaso, Somalia, Dec 15 (EFE).- The Somali port of Bosaso, overseen by a logistics major from the United Arab Emirates, is buzzing with activity, showcasing a vibrant example of how the Gulf country is intricately weaving its influence in Africa through a robust trade network.

As crates of dates, mattresses, construction materials, and cranes lay across, businesswoman Jawaahir Xuuseen Muuse, 48, illustrates the bustling trade network that extends from Somalia to Oman, Yemen, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia.

“I am one of the businesswomen who export livestock through the port to Oman, Yemen, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia. We import onions and oranges.,” she told EFE, speaking loudly to be audible in the commotion of goods being loaded and unloaded.

Situated on the Gulf of Aden, Bosaso serves as the commercial hub of Puntland, northern Somalia.

Dubai Ports World (DP World), a key player in the UAE’s economic expansion across Africa, has spearheaded its management since 2017 under a $336 million deal as part of a broader strategy to control a dozen ports and logistics infrastructures across the continent.

Over the past two decades, companies like DP World and Abu Dhabi Ports Group have secured concessions to operate ports from Algeria to Mozambique, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to fostering economic ties in Africa.

The Horn of Africa, notably Somalia, has emerged as a focal point, with the UAE becoming the fourth-largest global investor in Africa, only behind China, Europe, and the United States.

“Africa has something that others don’t have – Africa has a growth more than any other potential market we have seen,” DP World Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said in 2021.

Beyond economic interests, the UAE’s engagement in Africa is underscored by geopolitical and security considerations.

Eleonora Ardemagni, a researcher at the Italian Institute of International Political Studies (ISPI), told EFE that the UAE’s relations with Africa fit with its idea of expanding its power through the network of ports.

“Each port is a node potentially linking the UAE with its Arab, European, and Asian partners,” Ardemagni said.

According to the expert, the Emirati economy is export-oriented, and transport and logistics companies play an “important role” in its economic projection.

“For this reason, Africa has been a natural choice for Abu Dhabi’s geopolitical ambitions due to its long coastlines and quest for infrastructure development.”

The Horn of Africa, crucial for security, witnessed UAE involvement in the Yemeni civil war and efforts to counter piracy along the Somali coast.

In tandem with trade agreements, the UAE has invested in defense cooperation, exemplified by its support for the Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF).

Although the UAE has brought development opportunities for its African partners, experts have cautioned against risks causing the potential destabilization of the continent due to Gulf rivalries in the quest for their influence in Africa.

In Somalia, for instance, tensions arose from the UAE’s proximity to certain regions compared to Qatar’s support for the Somali federal government.

Despite the tensions, the expansion of Bosaso’s port continues, with DP World eyeing a 150-meter dock extension by early 2024.

“(In the future), we hope that shipments will come from China to Bosaso directly,” Puntland Ports and Maritime Transport Minister Ahmed Yasin Salah told EFE, highlighting that it is the first renovation of the port in the forty years of its existence.

“The Puntland government needs international companies to invest,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, amid an unending hustle and bustle, businesswoman Jawaahir, clad in her black hijab, which stands in stark contrast to the vibrant hues of the bustling port, remains a witness to the evolving narrative of Africa’s maritime trade and the UAE’s role in shaping its course. EFE

