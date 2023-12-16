Iran executes prisoner convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad

Tehran, Dec 16 (EFE).- Iran executed a man convicted of spying for foreign intelligence services, including Israel’s Mossad, amid a wave of hanging sentences and executions.

“The death sentence was carried out this morning against a spy of the Zionist regime in Zahedan prison” in the Sistan-Baluchistan province, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

The website did not identify the man who had been on death row after he was convicted of gathering classified information and sending it to the Israeli intelligence service Mossad “with the aim of disrupting public order.”

Iran’s top court rejected the appeal filed by the prisoner. He had also sought clemency denied by the Iranian authorities.

Iran and Israel are bitter rivals. They pose a mutual existential threat, compete for regional hegemony, and maintain a covert war with cyberattacks, assassinations, and sabotage.

A trial began last week against Swedish European Union official Johan Floderus on charges of spying for the Mossad, which could carry the death penalty.

In 2022, Iran executed at least 576 people—more than any other country except China—according to Amnesty International’s annual report on the death penalty.

Executions were up 83 percent compared to 2021, the rights group said.

Amnesty alleged that Iran “continued to use the death penalty as a tool of political repression and to disproportionately execute members of ethnic minorities as part of the long-term, entrenched discrimination and repression of these groups.”

So far in 2023, the country has executed more than 750 people, most of them for crimes related to drug trafficking and possession, according to rights groups. EFE

jlr-ssk