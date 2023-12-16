Russia claims foiling massive drone attack from Ukraine on Crimea

Moscow, Dec 16 (EFE).- Russia claimed on Saturday that its anti-aircraft defenses successfully intercepted 32 drones in what it called a “terrorist attack” on Crimea, allegedly launched from Ukraine.

The Russian defense ministry said the assault as an act of unmanned fixed-wing aircraft terrorism from Kyiv.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian drones targeted districts in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, causing damage to houses and a compressor plant. The power line supplying a prominent iron ore producer in the Zheleznodorozhny district was also impacted.

The incident follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent emphasis on securing the railway network against Ukrainian sabotage.

Ukrainian authorities reported a counterattack, detecting multiple groups approaching southern areas, resulting in explosions at the outskirts of Kyiv.

It marks the sixth air attack on Kyiv this month, with drones launched in groups and waves from various directions.

The local media reported explosions at the capital’s outskirts.

City military administration head Serhiy Popko said: “After three days of ballistic threats, the enemy again launched Shaheds on the capital. The drones attacked in groups, in waves, and from different directions.”

Drone attacks on Ukraine have heightened in recent months, prompting Ukrainian officials to speculate about potential threats to the country’s power and energy infrastructure by the Russian military. EFE

