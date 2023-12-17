US submarine arrives in South Korea amid possibility of new North Korean missile launch

Seoul, Dec 17 (EFE).- A US nuclear-powered submarine arrived in South Korea on Sunday amid concerns that Pyongyang could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) before the end of the year.

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test-firing of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 12 July 2023 (issued 13 July 2023). EFE-EPA FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The USS Missouri arrived at the port of Busan, located 350 kilometers (217 miles) southeast of Seoul, the South Korean navy said, local news agency Yonhap reported.

The submarine’s arrival marks yet another demonstration of the US’ extended deterrence policy, its commitment to defend Seoul from attack, which includes regularly sending rotating US strategic assets to deter the North Korean regime’s weapons tests.

The deployment of the USS Missouri comes just three weeks after another US submarine, the USS Santa Fe, visited the naval base on the South Korean island of Jeju.

South Korea’s Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Tae-hyo said this week that there was a possibility of North Korea launching an ICBM missile in the coming days.

Pyongyang last launched an ICBM in July, when it test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel weapon. EFE

