Liverpool give up lead with goalless draw against Man United

Sports Desk, Dec 18 (EFE).- From the historic 7-0 at Anfield last season Liverpool went on to settle for a goalless draw against Manchester United on Sunday to slip to second place in the English Premier League.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker in action against Rasmus Hojlund (L) of Manchester United during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United, in Liverpool, Britain, 17 December 2023. EFE-EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Erik ten Hag’s United saved a point with a notable defensive exercise against a Liverpool side that made 144 attacks, and took 34 shots on goal, but paid the price for its lack of ambition.

Raphael Varane (L) of Manchester United talks to goalkeeper Andre Onana during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United, in Liverpool, Britain, 17 December 2023. EFE-EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

It took Liverpool one point behind Arsenal, who remained at the top with 39 points after the end of the 17th round thanks to their 2-0 win over Brighton earlier in the day.

Aston Villa, which beat Brantford 1-2, remained hot on the heels of Liverpool with 38 points and was in third place only on goal difference.

Holders Manchester City, which will not play next week due to its participation in the Club World Cup, are not too far away at fourth place with 34 points despite its 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Manchester United remained unscathed owing to goalkeeper Andre Onana, who Liverpool forced to produce his best, and center back Rafael Varane, who appeared as an insurmountable wall.

Liverpool lacked efficiency as Mohammed Salah connected very little with Darwin Nunez, who did not have the best of his matches.

Despite Liverpool dominating with 69 percent ball possession, Manchester United had the clearest of chances that was missed by the club’s Danish marksman Rasmus Hojlund. EFE

