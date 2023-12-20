19-million-year old fossil rewrites baleen whale’s evolutionary history

Sydney, Australia, Dec 20 (EFE).- Baleen whales developed their enormous size more than 19 million years ago in the southern hemisphere, according to a study published Wednesday that changes the evolutionary understanding of this giant species.

Until recently, scientists believed that the beginning of the Ice Age, about three million years ago, had kicked off the evolution of these giant cetaceans, the Museums Victoria in Australia said in a statement.

But examining an enormous fossil, researchers found that the baleen whales measured about nine meters in the southern hemisphere 19 million years ago.

Most mammals have teeth, but baleen whales are exceptional.

Though their ancestors had teeth, today’s baleen whales instead have baleen—a large rack of fine, hair-like keratin in their mouth.

“This specimen has rewritten our understanding of both when and where baleen whales got big,” said researcher James Rule from the Australian Monash University.

“This is an early baleen whale, roughly 19 million years old, and we have estimated it to be nine meters long. And this was the biggest whale that we know of that was around during that time.”

Factors such as the great freeze of Antarctica, changes in ocean currents, and the explosion of plankton biomass would have driven the evolution of these gigantic whales in the south long before they reached their enormous size in the northern hemisphere, the study said.

Rule and his colleagues analyzed a part of the lower jaw of a prehistoric whale that was part of the Museums Victoria collection, found in 1921 on the banks of the Murray River, South Australia.

But it was only 10 years ago that Eric Fitzgerald, a scientist from Museums Victoria, rediscovered the fossil in the museum collection.

“When I saw this fossil, I was immediately amazed because…of the age of the fossils, it was from the early Miocene (some 23.03 million to 5.33 million years ago),” he said.

The study, published by the London-based Royal Society, highlighted the importance of the fossil records of prehistoric whales that inhabited Australia and the southern hemisphere in understanding the evolution of these enormous mammals. EFE

wat/up/ssk