A local fisherman closes a barrel containing oil waste collected from Ennore Creek following an oil spill, in Chennai, India, 16 December 2023. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

A local fisherman closes a barrel containing oil waste collected from Ennore Creek following an oil spill, in Chennai, India, 16 December 2023. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

At least 10 dead, thousands affected by heavy rains in south India

by

New Delhi, Dec 20 (EFE).- At least 10 people have died and tens of thousands have been affected by heavy rains in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, prompting a massive rescue operation.

Members of the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) and local fishermen arrive to clean up the coast of Ennore Creek following an oil spill, in Chennai, India, 16 December 2023. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Parts of the southern state received almost 116 centimeters of rain per square meter in about 30 hours between Saturday and Monday, a record for this time of year, Industry Minister Thalikottai Rasuthevar Baalu Rajaa wrote on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

Local fishermen use a boat to collect the oil spilled over the coast of Ennore Creek, after the passing of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, India, 14 December 2023. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Tamil Nadu’s top bureaucrat, Shiv Das Meena, told reporters on Tuesday that 10 people lost their lives in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts due to the rains.

While most of the people died due to collapsing walls, some died of electrocution, he said.

According to Chief Minister MK Stalin, some 400,000 people in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin were “seriously affected” by the rainfall.

Stalin met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to release some $240 million to reinforce reconstruction efforts in the affected state.

Although the rains have stopped, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Wednesday that rescue operations continued in several areas, including the evacuation of 650 passengers on a train stranded at Srivaikuntam railway station.

The heavy rains come just two weeks after Cyclone Michaung left at least 14 dead and caused significant damage in Tamil Nadu, especially in the regional capital, Chennai. EFE

daa-ssk

If you want to publish this content, visit EFE Servicios