At least 10 dead, thousands affected by heavy rains in south India

New Delhi, Dec 20 (EFE).- At least 10 people have died and tens of thousands have been affected by heavy rains in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, prompting a massive rescue operation.

Parts of the southern state received almost 116 centimeters of rain per square meter in about 30 hours between Saturday and Monday, a record for this time of year, Industry Minister Thalikottai Rasuthevar Baalu Rajaa wrote on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu’s top bureaucrat, Shiv Das Meena, told reporters on Tuesday that 10 people lost their lives in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts due to the rains.

While most of the people died due to collapsing walls, some died of electrocution, he said.

According to Chief Minister MK Stalin, some 400,000 people in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin were “seriously affected” by the rainfall.

Stalin met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to release some $240 million to reinforce reconstruction efforts in the affected state.

Although the rains have stopped, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Wednesday that rescue operations continued in several areas, including the evacuation of 650 passengers on a train stranded at Srivaikuntam railway station.

The heavy rains come just two weeks after Cyclone Michaung left at least 14 dead and caused significant damage in Tamil Nadu, especially in the regional capital, Chennai. EFE

