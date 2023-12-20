Disney, CAA deny Julia Ormond’s claims of negligence in Weinstein assault case

Los Angeles, US, Dec 19 (EFE).- Disney and talent agency CAA have denied actress Julia Ormond’s allegations that they failed to warn her about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s pattern of sexual misconduct because he was “too important.”

Julia Ormond in a file photo. EFE/FILE/Mohamed Omar.

The refutations came in two separate legal filings on Tuesday, urging the New York Supreme Court to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Ormond on Oct. 4.

British actress Julia Ormond (L), smiles after receiving the ‘Children’s Friend’ Award, granted by non-governmental organization (NGO) ‘Save the Children’, in Madrid, Spain, on 30 September 2009. EFE/FILE/Mondelo

Ormond, renowned for her roles in “Legends of the Fall” and “Sabrina,” has claimed that Weinstein sexually assaulted her at her New York apartment in December 1995 after calling her for a business meeting.

She alleged that Disney and CAA did not caution her about Weinstein’s misconduct because he was deemed “too important, too powerful, and made them too much money.”

In their plea, the two companies dismissed Ormond’s allegations, saying they did not know about Weinstein’s sexual misbehavior history.

The talent agency expressed “deep sympathies” for the British actress but argued that there was no reason to believe there was any risk in arranging a business dinner with Weinstein.

Disney acknowledged Weinstein’s alleged misconduct as “disturbing and deplorable.” “But the question is whether the plaintiff’s allegations are sufficient to state a claim for negligent supervision against TWDC (The Walt Disney Company).”

The Disney defense said the allegations were not sufficient, and therefore it “respectfully requests that the single claim against it be dismissed.”

In the lawsuit filed on Oct. 4, Ormond said the “Pulp Fiction” producer seduced her to give him a massage, engaged in inappropriate behavior, and coerced her into oral sex.

Ormond claimed to have informed CAA agents Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane (now co-presidents of the talent agency) about the incident, alleging that they warned her not to speak about it and protected Weinstein.

In her legal action, Ormond sued CAA for negligence and accused Miramax, a company founded by Weinstein and later acquired by Disney in the 1990s, of negligent supervision and retention.

Weinstein, 71, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexual assault in New York and received an additional 16 years in Los Angeles in February. EFE

mrl-ssk