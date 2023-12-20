Mass burial of unclaimed bodies held after ethnic violence in India

New Delhi, Dec 20 (EFE).- Authorities buried 87 unclaimed bodies in the northeastern state of Manipur on Wednesday, which has been shaken by months of deadly ethnic clashes claiming over 175 lives.

The mass burial, attended by hundreds of people, commenced in the morning in the Churachandpur district, as reported by NDTV broadcaster.

Amid heightened security measures following recent clashes between members of two warring tribal communities on Sunday night, dozens of black coffins adorned with a wreath of flowers lay in solemn tribute.

These bodies, identified only as members of the Kuki Zo community, had been housed in morgues for about eight months. They were airlifted to Churachandpur, one of the worst-hit areas by the ethnic violence, for burial at a tribal martyrs’ park.

Months of ethnic violence in Manipur began when Kuki minority youth protested a court order classifying the Meitei majority as “tribals,” granting them privileges such as land in the mountains and fixed quotas in government jobs.

The proposal ignited a conflict between tribal groups, resulting in 175 deaths and displacing over 50,000 people, as per the latest official figures.

Due to the volatile situation, the regional government stored the 175 dead bodies in various hospital morgues since May. The decision to airlift the bodies followed the Supreme Court’s directive to ensure dignified burials.

While some bodies were identified and buried by relatives, 87, all belonging to the Kuki community, remained unclaimed, local media reported.

A government order justified the mass burial under tight security restrictions, citing the potential for a breach of peace due to ongoing confrontations between the two groups.

“There are still chances of breach of peace due to the confrontation between the two groups of people… and the situation is still tense,” the order said.

The Kukis, representing several tribal groups and predominantly Christians, are a minority in the region despite dominating mountainous territories. In contrast, the Meitei majority, mainly Hindus, inhabit the plains. EFE

