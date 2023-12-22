Late Vazquez winner puts Real Madrid back on top of LaLiga

Sports Desk, Dec 22 (EFE).- Lucas Vazquez scored with a header in stoppage time to give 10-man Real Madrid a 0-1 win over Alaves and bring the side back on top of the table in the Spanish LaLiga on Thursday.

With this win, Real overtook Girona, which dropped points for only the fourth time this season as it settled for a 1-1 draw against Real Betis at Seville.

Alaves tested Real Madrid with their counterattacks and got a numerical advantage over the visiting side at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria after Nacho was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Samu Omorodion from behind in the 54th minute.

Referee Isidro Diaz de Mera consulted with the VAR to modify the previous yellow card.

The match seemed headed for a draw after Real’s numerous efforts to break the deadlock went in vain.

Vazquez appeared to be the hero in the dying seconds, heading home a corner from Toni Kroos, marking his first goal of the season and giving Real the much needed three points in the championship race.

“It was a tough game and when we went a man down, everyone thought this might be the day we slip up,” Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the match.

“This team has unfathomable energy. We dug in well, played some good stuff and defended well with ten men, and we got our reward at the end,” he added.

In Seville, Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk converted a penalty in the 39th minute to score his 11th goal of the season, giving Girona a deserved lead.

However, a win slipped out of their hands as Argentine World Cup winner German Pezzella hooked a loose ball after a corner kick in the 88th minute to tie the match for Betis.

Betis has now extended their unbeaten run to 13 games, nine of which have been draws, and are in seventh place in the table with 28 points.

Real lead Girona at the top of the table on goal difference, as both teams have 45 points each.

In another match of the night, Real Mallorca claimed a crucial 3-2 win over Osasuna, their third win of the season, which took them five clear of the relegation zone with 18 points.

