Vin Diesel sued for alleged sexual assault in 2010

Los Angeles, US, Dec 21 (EFE).- American actor Vin Diesel was sued Thursday by a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted while working as his assistant in 2010 during the filming of “Fast Five,” the fifth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

In the document filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, plaintiff Asta Jonasson claims the star groped her and pinned her against a wall with his body while masturbating in a hotel room in Atlanta, Georgia, despite her repeatedly saying no and trying to free herself.

The lawsuit also describes that, unable to escape the situation and “terrified, Ms. Jonasson closed her eyes, trying to dissociate from the sexual assault and avoid angering him.”

The woman describes that the assault occurred just over a week after she was hired by Diesel and his production company, One Race Productions, to be his personal assistant, and that she was fired a day after the incident for not reciprocating the actor’s advances.

The woman also sued One Race Productions and the company’s president, Diesel’s sister Samantha Vincent, who the victim said was the one who called to fire her.

Her “self-esteem was demolished, and she questioned her own skills and whether a successful career would require her to trade her body for advancement,” the lawsuit continues.

Jonasson remained silent because she signed a nondisclosure agreement when she took the job, but brought the case under California’s Speak Out Act, which prevents the enforcement of nondisclosure agreements in cases of sexual assault and harassment, and the Sexual Assault and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which gives victims of sexual assault a three-year window to file lawsuits against their attackers and cover-ups, even if the statute of limitations has expired.

In addition to sexual assault, the lawsuit alsoalleges discrimination on the bases of sex/gender, intentional infliction of emotional distress, hostile work environment, wrongful termination, and retaliation. EFE

