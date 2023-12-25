Manchester United sells 25 percent of its shares to INEOS

London, Dec 25 (EFE).- English football giant Manchester United has announced the sale of 25 percent of its shares to British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the owner of INEOS, the fourth-largest chemical company in the world.

The Glazer family, which has owned the club since 2005, opened a partial or total sale process last year to receive new investment aimed at maintaining the financial success of the club and bringing back its heydays on the sporting field.

The club’s sporting success has been on the decline, especially since 2013, the year when the club’s long-serving coach Alex Ferguson retired and the year in which it also won the last of its Premier League titles.

As part of this deal, Ratcliffe will be in charge of the club’s sporting operations, in addition to injecting £300 million ($380.55 million) into United’s coffers for investments in both transfers and remodeling the Old Trafford stadium.

“As part of the transaction, INEOS has accepted a request by the Board to be delegated responsibility for the management of the club’s football operations. This will include all aspects of the men’s and women’s football operations and Academies,” United said in a statement late on Sunday.

Ratcliffe presented the offer that mostly suited the Glazers after he also tried to buy the entire club for an amount greater than £5,000 million, a figure that was also offered by a Qatari investor.

Although the Glazers’ initial intention was to sell the club, which they bought in 2005 for £790 million ($1.47 billion at the time), the offers seemed short since they valued United at over £6,000 million.

The purchase of Ratcliffe will now have to go through an approval process by the Premier League, which could take between six and eight weeks.

“We are delighted to have agreed this deal with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS. As part of the strategic review we announced in November 2022, we committed to look at a variety of alternatives to help enhance Manchester United, with a focus on delivering success for our men’s, women’s and Academy teams,” said the club’s Executive Co-Chairmen and Directors, Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer.

“Sir Jim and INEOS bring a wealth of commercial experience as well as significant financial commitment into the club,” they added.

INEOS Chairman Ratcliffe, who was born in Failsworth, a town of Greater Manchester, expressed his excitement at the purchase.

“As a local boy and a lifelong supporter of the club, I am very pleased that we have been able to agree a deal with the Manchester United Board that delegates us management responsibility of the football operations of the club,” he said.

Ratcliffe noted that while the club’s commercial success always ensured the availability of funds to win trophies at the highest level, the potential had not been “fully unlocked” in recent times.

“We will bring the global knowledge, expertise and talent from the wider INEOS Sport group to help drive further improvement at the club while also providing funds intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford,” he said. EFE

msg/am