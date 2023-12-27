Nunez fires Liverpool to top of Premier League table

Sports Desk, Dec 27 (EFE).- Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez ended his 12-game drought for a goal in the English Premier League to set up Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Burnley and send them to the top of the table on Wednesday.

Diogo Jota scored the other goal as Liverpool took their tally to 42 points from 19 matches to go two points clear of Arsenal, who can regain their lead with a win over West Ham on Thursday.

Draws against Manchester United and Arsenal in successive matches put Jurgen Klopp’s team under pressure to deliver against Burnley, a team that was sitting second from the bottom.

Nunez, who has not scored since November 1, settled their nerves in just six minutes with a right-footer after a pass from Cody Gakpo.

Two goals were disallowed in the first half to keep Liverpool always on the edge.

The Reds were not relieved until Jota scored their second goal in the last minute of regulation time.

“You never know exactly what you can expect with the fourth game in 10 days, it was really intense,” Klopp said after the match.

“I really liked the game we played, but we should have scored more and that’s clear,” he added.

Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Old Trafford in another crucial encounter of Boxing Day.

Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho hit a brace before Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal in 15 appearances to complete the United comeback after John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker gave Villa a 2-0 lead by half-time.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the game, Hojlund expressed his utter joy.

“I’ve scored a couple in the Champions League, of course, but it’s been a while in the Premier League now,” Hojlund said.

“I’m happy to get the first one and can hopefully just build on that and keep going.

“I’m happy for the attackers as well today – we showed a lot of character and we showed a lot of confidence as well.”

The win, United’s first after a four-match winless run in all competitions, lifted the side sixth in the table with 31 points.

Unai Emery’s Villa had the chance to move level on points with leaders Liverpool, but instead left empty-handed as they suffered their first defeat in 11 matches across all competitions.

They remained third with 39 points despite the defeat.

