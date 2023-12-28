Death toll rises to 11 due to strong storms in eastern Australia

Sydney, Australia, Dec 28 (EFE).- At least 11 people, including two minors, have died due to strong storms that hit eastern Australia this week, authorities reported Thursday.

A child died Thursday when a “large branch” from a tree fell on him when he was with his family in the city of Gowangardie, in the southeastern state of Victoria, said the police of this jurisdiction.

Also in Victoria, authorities reported three more deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The death toll rose to seven in neighboring Queensland, including a nine-year-old girl who was swept away by a flood.

Torrential rains, as well as winds of up to 100kmph, which caused floods and in some cases hailstorms, left more than 124,000 people without electricity in southern Queensland on Christmas Day, of which some 45,000 are still without power today, awaiting service restoration.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology Bureau predicted intense storms to hit southeast Queensland over the weekend.

Likewise, the storms that affected New South Wales between Sunday and Tuesday flooded several streets in Sydney, as well as the city’s airport, while dozens of houses were damaged by hail in neighborhoods of this jurisdiction.

Australia has faced a season of heavy rains on its east coast despite facing drier than usual weather this summer due to El Niño, a natural phenomenon caused by currents in the Pacific Ocean that could cause devastating disasters aggravated by the climate crisis. EFE

