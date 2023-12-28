Pakistan bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with Palestine

Islamabad, Dec 28 (EFE).- Pakistan on Thursday announced a complete ban on New Year celebrations in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In a special recorded message, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar requested the nation embrace moderation and humility as they welcome the New Year.

“As you all know, in Palestine, the occupation forces of Israel are oppressing (the Palestinians),” said Kakar.

“The Pakistani nation and the Muslim world are in a sheer state of anguish over the massacre of the Palestinians, particularly the children, and over the genocide of the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The prime minister said over 21,000 Palestinians have been killed so far by the Israeli forces that “crossed all limits of violence and injustice,” with around 9,000 children dead since the Israeli military offensive began on Oct. 7.

“Keeping in mind the seriously concerning situation in Palestine and to show solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters, there will be a strict ban by the government on holding any kind of event for the New Year,” he said.

Kakar highlighted the role Pakistan has played since the conflict erupted in Gaza to give a voice to the Palestinian people at global forums.

He specified that his country was preparing a third shipment of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, he said Islamabad was in contact with Jordan and Egypt to provide timely assistance to Palestine and evacuate the wounded from Gaza.

Earlier, the Pakistani military’s top commanders expressed full solidarity with Palestinians and condemned alleged human rights violations and war crimes by Israel.

“The forum expressed full solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza while reiterating the government’s stance of demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict,” a military statement said. EFE

aa-ssk