Soucek, Mavropanos guide West Ham to famous win over Arsenal

Sports Desk, Dec 29 (EFE).- Tomas Soucek and Dinos Mavropanos scored the goals as West Ham United shocked Arsenal to close 2023 with a memorable 2-0 win on Thursday.

Brighton also ended their year on a spectacular note with a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspurs, inspired by Joao Pedro’s double.

The Gunners had the chance to move to the top of the table with a win and dominated the game at the Emirates Stadium with nearly 75 percent ball possession and 30 shots on target, only to return frustrated without scoring a goal.

West Ham, on the other hand, took three shots on target and could have scored from all three had David Raya not denied Said Benrahma a stoppage-time goal from a penalty.

It did not harm the Hammers, who claimed 33 points at the halfway stage of the campaign, the side’s highest-ever collection at this stage of a Premier League season, marked by a memorable December in which they also defeated Tottenham and Manchester United.

Soucek finished a move that involved Lucas Paqueta, Emerson, and Jarrod Bowen to give the Hammers a lead in the 13th minute.

Paquetá held possession in the Arsenal half before Emerson’s cross, after an incisive run down the left flank, fell to Bowen, who set up Soucek to fire home from close range.

Arsenal pushed hard in the second half for an equalizer but instead conceded another goal in the 55th minute as James Ward-Prowse’s in-swinging corner was met by a towering header from Mavropanos, which struck the underside of the crossbar before crossing the line.

“It’s a massive win!” said West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen.

“We knew it was going to be difficult as these are top side, but we managed to build on what we did against Manchester United.”

Tottenham, the season’s early pacesetters, struck two late goals and put enormous pressure on Brighton during long injury time after going 4-0 but could not salvage any points.

Jack Hinshelwood gave the home side a powerful shot before Joao Pedro doubled the lead from a penalty in the 23rd minute.

Tottenham saw Brazil forward Richarlison’s two goals ruled out for offside before they conceded another goal, this time owing to Pervis Estupinan’s thunderbolt from 30 yards in the 63rd minute.

Pedro’s second goal from a penalty 12 minutes later seemed to have sealed the deal, but Tottenham refused to give up completely.

Alejo Veliz struck in the 81st minute, and Ben Davies soon headed home Pedro Porro’s deep cross to set up a thrilling final few minutes.

“It was the best way to finish the year and I’m really proud of the last ten minutes. It’s too easy to talk about the first 80 minutes,” Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi said in the club website.

“I’m sorry we conceded two goals and did not got a clean sheet but we are Brighton. We can play 80 like the first part of the game and the same Brighton can suffer a lot in the last ten minutes,” he said.

