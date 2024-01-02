Salah fires Liverpool into Premier League lead

Sports Desk, Jan 1 (EFE).- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah fired his team to the top of the Premier League with a 4-2 victory Monday over Newcastle United, a game in which goalkeeper Martin Dubravka prevented the hosts from securing a larger winning margin.

The Newcastle shotstopper made up to 12 saves to delay the victory of an inspired Liverpool, for whom Salah scored twice despite missing a penalty. The Egyptian now heads to the Africa Cup, during which manager Jurgen Klopp will have to find an alternative goalscorer.

Newcastle, who suffered their third defeat in a row, looked toothless from the start, unable to overcome the midfield in the face of high pressure, with Trent Alexander-Arnold hovering around the goal and Dubravka’s first reflex save from Darwin Nunez’s point-blank shot.

A goal was disallowed by the VAR for each team due to offside: Luis Diaz in the 18th minute, and Burn’s header in the 36th due to Isak’s illegal position in the wake of Newcastle.

The goals came at a fast pace in the second half. It seemed impossible, but Liverpool increased the speed of the game and punished any of Newcastle’s attempts to move forward.

The scores came through cross-goal passes as Dubravka once again displayed his reflexes, the last with a stretch that left Anfield gasping. Newcastle had not looked dangerous, but Isak was given space to run after a deep pass from Gordon, and he tied the match with a good finish.

The proud reaction of a team at its worst, could not withstand Liverpool’s avalanche no matter how hard their goalkeeper tried. He avoided the goal with four interventions in five minutes and could do nothing against Salah’s imagination in a pass filtered into Diego Jota, again, through a pass across goal for Jones to score.

Klopp’s triple change gave immediate results. His coup in the game with the change of forwards came with the assist from Diego Jota and Gapko’s goal from a pass, of course, from Salah, with the outside of his foot.

Anfield was celebrating the great start to the year and not even Botman’s header after a corner kick made them fear the victory of a Liverpool team who scored again through Salah’s, taken off with honors close to the end. EFE

