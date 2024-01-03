Iran-backed Houthis fire 2 missiles on cargo ships in Red Sea: US Military

Cairo, Jan 3 (EFE).- Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched two missiles toward merchant ships in the Red Sea, marking the 24th such strike since Nov.19, the US military said on Wednesday.

The latest Houthi attack took place on Tuesday night, the US Central Command said on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“Multiple commercial ships…reported the impact of the” anti-ship ballistic missile launched by the “Iranian-backed Houthis…into the Southern Red Sea,” the military said.

“These illegal actions endangered the lives of dozens of innocent mariners and continue to disrupt the free flow of international commerce. This is the 24th attack against merchant shipping in the Southern Red Sea since Nov. 19.”

The Houthi rebels did not immediately claim the responsibility for the attack.

Last night, the British Navy said it had received reports of up to three explosions about a mile north of a merchant ship in the Bab al Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

The renewed attack comes as the United Kingdom, a member of the recently created naval coalition led by the United States, is considering the possibility of launching air strikes against the Houthi rebels if they do not stop their harassment of cargo ships in the Sea Red.

The Houthis have launched several missiles and drones against Israel in the last two and a half months and also targeted ships flying the flag of the Jewish state or owned by Israeli companies in the Red Sea and the Bab al Mandeb Strait.

The US says the Houthi attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security as they have jeopardized the lives of international crews representing multiple countries around the world.

“We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran. The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners.” EFE



