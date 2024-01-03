Resilient Brushstrokes: Displaced Palestinian artist paints on rubble of Gaza

Rafah, Gaza, Jan 3 (EFE).- Amal Abu Al-Sabah is transforming the haunting realities of the Gaza war into a powerful mural on the ruins left by the bombings in Rafah, vividly capturing the tragedy of the Palestinians due to Israel’s brutal military offensive.

“We continue to resist, and we are not going to lose our passion,” the 26-year-old artist told EFE, filling colors on a section of a wall in Rafah in south of the coastal enclave.

Like thousands of others escaping bombs from the Al Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, she now resides in the south, having lost her home to the Israeli bombings.

The bombing of her house left her artistic career in ruins, even though she managed to salvage some clothes and brushes as she set off for the south.

“For me, colors have value. That is why I took my palette along with my clothes and anything valuable when I left my house,” she said, with paint traces on her fingers.

Despite losing everything, the artist in her is determined to convey messages through her creativity, highlighting the resistance of the Palestinian people.

“We take advantage of unfavorable circumstances to express what we have inside (our hearts) and we try to overcome these obstacles by expressing them artistically,” she said.

“This way, we convey a message to anyone who does not show sympathy or support for our people.”

Her mural, titled “Gaza 2024,” depicts people raising the fallen walls of a building after an Israeli Army attack, with a Palestinian flag flying overhead.

The artwork incorporates figures from the Gaza catastrophe, including drawings of Israeli soldiers and tanks, contrasting with the vibrant colors of a figure adorned with the kufiya, the scarf symbolizing the Palestinian cause.

Abu Al-Sabah is one of approximately 1.9 million displaced Gazans, accounting for about 85 percent of the enclave’s population.

The nearly three months of Israel’s offensive, involving land, sea, and air operations, have killed more than 22,100 Palestinians, with over 57,000 injured, most of them children and women.

An estimated 7,000 people are believed to be under rubble from the bombings, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The war began on Oct. 7, when the Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, killed over 1,200 people, and took 240 hostages in Gaza.

