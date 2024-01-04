Several Chinese provinces on alert due to dense fog

Shanghai, China, Jan 4 (EFE).- Authorities have maintained the yellow alert due to dense fog, causing visibility to drop to less than 50 meters in parts of China’s east.

According to the state-run broadcaster CCTV, affected areas include the provinces of Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, and Jiangxi.

Many of these regions are currently experiencing visibility of less than 200 meters, with some areas, such as the eastern city of Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu, reporting as low as 50 meters, according to the map provided by the Chinese Central Meteorological Observatory.

Given the current situation, the met department urged drivers to reduce speed when traveling through affected areas.

Additionally, it called on airport, highway, and maritime terminal operators to implement measures ensuring traffic safety.

The dense fog is also coupled with a significant increase in air pollution levels.

According to the IQAir company, the cities of Shanghai (east), Wuhan (center), and Hangzhou (east) currently rank among the ‘top 10’ most contaminated cities in the world.

Shanghai is the most severely affected among these three cities, with certain air monitoring stations registering a concentration of PM2.5 particles, the most harmful to health, reaching up to 141 micrograms per cubic meter.

The level is well above the limit recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), which is 25 for each 24-hour period.

Moreover, the low visibility resulting from the dense fog contributed to a multiple-car accident on a city highway early in the morning.

Although images depict over a dozen cars and even a truck involved, there have been no reported fatalities.

While the fog remains dense in various areas of Shanghai, local authorities lifted the yellow alert in the morning.

However, they cautioned that the morning had been one of the coldest in recent times, with peripheral areas recording temperatures as low as 4 degrees below zero.

According to the local news portal The Paper, citing meteorological analysts, the dense fog will continue until the weekend. EFE

