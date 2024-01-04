US justice declassifies documents naming alleged sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s associates

Washington, Jan 3 (EFE).- The US Justice Department Wednesday released the first set of classified court documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, accused of trafficking and sexual abuse of minors.

The unsealed documents, part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-lover and partner, reveal the names of dozens of people connected to Epstein, including business associates and accusers

The unsealing of nearly 1,000 pages of classified documents followed a federal judge’s December ruling that the information be made public.

Judge Loretta Preska ordered the unsealing of the documents, including the identities of around 150 people, starting Jan. 1.

The release of the documents does not imply guilt, as it includes various materials such as emails, victim statements, and witness testimonies.

The identities of minors and those who have not made public statements will remain confidential.

Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton, identified as ‘John Doe 36,’ are expected to be on the final list.

Clinton, not facing charges, is mentioned in Epstein’s flight logs, but the alleged presence on an island is disputed.

Epstein, awaiting trial, died by suicide in 2019.

The released batch of documents is part of a significant disclosure related to the case, as the files could reveal more about Epstein’s sex trafficking.

However, some names will remain sealed, including those of alleged victims of sexual abuse who have not spoken publicly to maintain their privacy, according to the judge’s order.

Giuffre filed a libel suit against Maxwell for calling her a “liar” after she alleged that the businessman, with the help of the British socialite, sex-trafficked her when she was a teen.

The case was closed in 2017 after an undisclosed settlement.

Maxwell and Epstein identified and allegedly groomed girls before luring them on trips and taking them to his properties in New York, Florida, New Mexico, and other locations between 1994 and 2004, according to prosecutors.

Giuffre alleged that Maxwell recruited her when she turned 16 into years of sexual servitude to Epstein. She also alleged that between 2000 and 2002, they had her have sex with several high-profile associates, including Britain’s Prince Andrew. EFE

mgr-ssk