Wristwatch shines to miraculous rescue after 23 hours at sea

Sydney, Australia, Jan 4 (EFE).- A man was rescued in a miraculous turn of events, using the flashes of sunlight on his wristwatch to alert three fishermen in New Zealand after spending over 23 hours at sea.

In a statement on Thursday, the New Zealand police described the rescue of a man who spent 23.5 hours in cold waters and had a shark encounter at sea off Whangamat as “incredible.”

He used “the reflection from his wristwatch to catch the attention of three fishermen,” the police said.

The man, who has not been identified, set off on a solo fishing trip Tuesday aboard his 40-foot boat to return the following day.

Near the Alderman Islands, he hooked what he suspected was a marlin before falling overboard some 30 nautical miles (55km) off the North Island.

The man tried to catch the idling boat as it meandered further out of reach.

He then attempted to swim to the Alderman Islands but was dragged away by the currents.

The night in the ocean was cold and he even had a close shave in the water when a shark came to “have a sniff,” before leaving, the police said.

At about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, three fishermen were on a boat near Mayor Island when they noticed an unusual reflection on the water.

They discovered a fellow fisherman desperately trying to get their attention using the reflection of the sun on his watch.

The trio plucked him from the water, alerted the police, and set course for Whangamatā Marina.

“It is an absolute miracle that the fisherman is still alive after the ordeal. Without the quick actions of the three gentlemen who retrieved him, this certainly would have had a tragic outcome,” the police said.

“The boaties did an absolute stellar job and without a doubt saved this man’s life.” EFE

