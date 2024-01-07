Iran claims having arrested everyone involved in Kerman attack

Tehran, Jan 7 (EFE).- The Iranian judicial authorities announced on Sunday the arrest of everyone involved in the recent double suicide bombing in the southern city of Kerman that was claimed by the extremist group Islamic State (IS).

The bombing killed at least 91 people during celebrations marking the fourth anniversary of the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States.

“Thirty-two people have been arrested in (connection with) Kerman (terrorist) crime case and are going through preliminary interrogations,” said city’s prosecutor Mehdi Bakhshi, according to state-owned IRNA agency.

So far, the Iranian authorities had reported the arrest of 11 people related to the attack and revealed that one of the suicide bombers came from Tajikistan, while the identity of the other was yet to be confirmed.

In addition, Bakhshi revealed that as many as “16 bombs have been discovered throughout Kerman province” whose explosive power was more than the suicide vests used in the Wednesday attack.

“”Over the recent months, as many as 23 Daesh terrorists ready to carry out suicide attacks have been arrested across Kerman province,” the official further said.

In the face of one of the most brutal attacks in Iran in decades, the authorities of the Islamic Republic have warned that its perpetrators would all be nabbed by the security forces and those supporting them would be severely dealt with.

The IS has claimed responsibility for several attacks on Iranian soil in the past, including an attack on a mausoleum in the southern city of Shiraz that killed 15 people in October 2022. EFE

