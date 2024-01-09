Man United stay alive in FA Cup to give fans some hope

Sports Desk, Jan 9 (EFE).- Manchester United beat Wigan, a team that plays two categories lower, 0-2 on Monday and reached the round of 32 of the English FA Cup, which offered very little surprise in the third round of play.

Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes scored the two goals for United, which dominated the game completely at Wigan’s DW Stadium.

Erik Ten Hag’s team took on the oxygen in the Cup that it lacked in the Premier League.

With only one victory in the league in the last five games, the Cup has become United’s last hope to bring joy to its fans in a season that appears to be bleak.

After being eliminated in Europe, it is the only major competition where they have a realistic chance to win a title to alleviate their sorrows.

After five days of confrontations, only two Premier League clubs said goodbye to the competition, and both were eliminated by other top-tier clubs as Tottenham ended Burnley’s adventure and Liverpool halted Arsenal’s run.

Everton, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Wolverhampton, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, and Luton will play a tiebreaker match while Tottenham, Fulham, Newcastle, Brighton, Sheffield, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United progress.

Ipswich Town, Leicester, Coventry, Maidstone, Southampton, Watford, Blackburn, Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea, Wrexham, West Bromwich, and Leeds United were the other teams to qualify for the round of 32 so far.

Tottenham will face Manchester City in one of the most intriguing matches of the next round, while Chelsea will face Aston Villa.

Manchester United will face either Newport County or Eastleigh in the next round.

jjl/am