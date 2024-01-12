Lewandowski, Yamal set up Barca’s Super Cup final against Real

Sports Desk, Jan 12 (EFE).- Second-half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal earned Barcelona a 2-0 win over Osasuna in the second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday to set up the final against Real Madrid.

Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera parried off several attempts from Andreas Christensen, Lewandowski, and Ilkay Gundogan early before Yamal’s introduction at the end of the first half brought life to Barcelona’s attack.

Barça’s consistent pressure for goal was rewarded around the hour mark as Christensen stole the ball from Jose Arnaiz and gave it to Gundogan, who forwarded a pass for Lewandowski to convert with his number nine instinct.

Osasuna players claimed a foul by Danish Christensen center-back during recovery, but referee Muniz Ruiz awarded the goal after reviewing the play on VAR.

Joao Felix came off the bench to nearly score Barca’s second goal before he was denied by Herrera.

With a great personal play on the left, Felix set up Lamine Yamal for the second goal as the young winger crossed the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-0 in added time.

“We put in a serious performance and I am happy, it gives us morale and confidence ahead of the final against Real Madrid. It was not a brilliant performance, just a good one,” said Barca coach Xavi.

“Real Madrid are in good form. We will try to dominate the game and we will try to impose ourselves on the contest to show our DNA in the Clásico. We are super motivated against Madrid in the final,” Xavi said about Sunday’s final.

The semi-final win against Osasuna was Barca’s first win by more than a goal after 21 matches.

am