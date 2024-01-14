Taiwan tells China to respect election results and ‘face reality’

Taipei, Jan 14 (EFE).- The government of Taiwan on Sunday called on the Chinese authorities to respect the election results and “face reality,” following the election of William Lai (Lai Ching-te) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as president.

Earlier the Chinese authorities had remarked that the election results revealed that the DPP could not represent the mainstream public opinion on the island.

The Taiwanese foreign ministry issued a statement urging Beijing to “respect” Taiwan’s election results, and “face up to reality and abandon its efforts to pressure Taiwan,” according to state-owned CNA agency.

“China must face up to reality and abandon its efforts to pressure Taiwan” if the sides are to resume positive interactions and for cross-strait relations to return to the right track, the ministry said.

In a statement reported by Chinese state-owned Xinhua agency late Sunday, State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua said the Jan. 13 elections results in Taiwan “will not change the basic landscape and development trend of cross-Strait relations (…) and will not impede the inevitable trend of China’s reunification.”

“We will adhere to the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle and firmly oppose the separatist activities aimed at ‘Taiwan independence’ as well as foreign interference,” Chen said.

Taipei expressed its discontent and condemnation of the claim that all matters related to Taiwan was an “internal affair” of China, which it claimed was completely inconsistent with international understanding and the current situation in the Strait.

Lai’s election as Taiwan president for the next four years is expected to lead to an even greater escalation of tensions with China, which considers this territory a rebel province.

In Saturday’s elections, Lai secured 40.05 percent of the votes, followed by Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang party (33.49 percent) and Ko Wen-Je of the Taiwan People’s Party (26.46 percent).

Beijing, which considers the island autonomously ruled since 1949 as a rebel province, had harshly criticized Lai in the runup to the election, accusing him of being “separatist” and “lacking moral integrity.” EFE

