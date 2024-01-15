Iranian court orders US to pay $2.6 billion for 2009 suicide attack on Shia worshipers

Tehran, Jan 15 (EFE).- An Iranian court ruled on Monday that the United States must compensate $2.6 billion for a 2009 suicide attack in the Chabahar port city, allegedly carried out by a US-backed Sunni Muslim militant group.

The court in Tehran condemned the US government for its alleged support of Jundollah, which claimed responsibility for the attack that claimed 39 lives, according to the judiciary’s Mizan news agency.

The trial began after a lawsuit was filed by the injured, relatives of the deceased, and survivors of the attack.

The court specified that the US should pay $290 million to the 58 injured, $140 million to the families of the deceased, and an additional $744 million in moral damages to 93 people.

Punitive compensation, amounting to double the moral damage, was set at $1.4 billion, along with the payment of damages and attorneys’ fees.

Jundollah, considered a terrorist organization by Iran, is an opposition group representing the Sunni minority. Iran accuses the US of supporting the group.

The attack occurred during a gathering of Shia worshipers at a mosque commemorating the killing of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the battle of Karbala (now in Iraq) over 1,400 years ago.

While Iranian courts often order compensation from the US for alleged terror crimes, such rulings are more of a propagandistic nature and do not result in actual payments.

In December, an Iranian court ordered the US government, along with 41 other entities, to pay $49.7 billion for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in 2020.

The assassination led to a significant crisis between Tehran and Washington.

Two months ago, another Tehran court condemned the US government, demanding $420 million in compensation for 14 Iranians attacked by US forces during a failed operation to free American hostages in 1980. EFE

ash-ssk