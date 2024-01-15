Iranian scribes, freed after Amini’s death coverage, face veil violation charges

Tehran, Jan 15 (EFE).- Two Iranian female journalists, jailed after reporting the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in 2022 and freed over the weekend, faced fresh charges on Monday for not wearing the mandatory Islamic veil.

The prosecution filed new charges against Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloufar Hamedi because they did not cover their heads during their release from prison on Sunday, 17 months after the arrest, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.

The charges were filed based on the photos of the journalists circulating on social media, in which they were seen without a veil as they walked out of Tehran’s Evin prison, the news agency reported.

Mohammadi and Hamedi were released on bail after they were sentenced to prison for their alleged collusion with the hostile United States government.

Hamedi was the first journalist to break the story of Amini’s arrest for not wearing the Islamic veil and her subsequent death in custody on Sep. 16, 2022. Mohammadi covered the funeral of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman.

Amini’s death triggered a wave of deadly protests that shook the country for several months in 2022.

Hamedi, of the reformist newspaper Shargh, was sentenced to seven years in prison for her alleged collusion with the US. Mohammadi, of the Hammihan newspaper, had received a six-year sentence for the same charges, according to Mizan.

Both journalists were given five more years for harming national security and another year behind bars for propagating anti-Iran sentiments.

In addition, they have been prohibited from working in the media, affiliating with political parties, and using social networks for two years.

Amini’s death led to strong protests that ultimately evolved into demonstrations calling for the end of the Islamic Republic.

Almost 100 journalists and photographers were detained for their work during the protests, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, with 80 of them released on bail.

The demonstrations ended following an alleged police crackdown in which 500 people died.

The authorities arrested at least 22,000 people during the protests, and seven protesters were executed, one of them publicly.

In recent months, the Iranian government has been attempting to reinstate the mandatory use of the veil for women. EFE

ash-jlr/up/ssk