Russia, Iran condemn US-UK attacks on Yemen

Moscow, Jan 15 (EFE).- The foreign ministers of Russia and Iran, Sergei Lavrov and Hosein Amir Abdolahian, jointly condemned the recent attacks by the United States and the United Kingdom on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The two leaders expressed their disapproval of the strikes, emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and unrestricted access to humanitarian aid for the affected civilian population.

“The foreign ministers condemned the massive attacks perpetrated by a group of countries led by the United States and the United Kingdom against the territory of Yemen,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The United States and the United Kingdom carried out 73 strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen last week, followed by another on Friday.

The strikes are part of an escalation of military operations to stop attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, which the Iranian-backed rebel group says are carried out in support of Palestinians under Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

The US, the United Kingdom, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, New Zealand, and South Korea issued a joint statement, asserting that the strikes were taken in defense of international trade in the Red Sea, a crucial maritime route accounting for almost 15 percent of global trade.

Lavrov and Amir Abdolahian discussed preparations for a new intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Iran.

They also delved into matters related to bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, transport, and logistics, emphasizing the mutual adherence to the fundamental principles of Russian-Iranian relations. EFE

mos-ssk