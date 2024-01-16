Mourinho fired as AS Roma manager

Rome, Jan 16 (EFE).- Jose Mourinho has been sacked as coach of Italian Serie A team AS Roma, the club said Tuesday.

“AS Roma announces that Jose Mourinho and his technical staff will leave the club effective immediately,” the club said in a statement.

Mourinho, who took charge of Roma in May 2021, leaves the club after three straight Serie A games without a win and a painful cup exit against rivals Lazio.

The Portuguese coach led the team to the 2021 Europa League final, which they lost to Sevilla, before ending a trophy drought that stretched back to 2008 by winning the 2022 Conference League.

The club’s owners, the Friedkin family, thanked the Portuguese manager for his “passion and commitment” over the past nearly three years, although they qualified that they believed the change was necessary.

“We will forever cherish great memories of his stewardship, but we believe that, in the best interest of the Club, immediate change is needed,” Dan and Ryan Friedkin said.

The surprise announcement comes nearly a month after Mourinho said he was willing to extend his stay in Rome until next season. His contract had been due to expire in June.

“I want to stay at Roma. And if I continue at Roma we have to think with our financial ‘Fair-play’ limitations, that it is better to make young players play to develop them than to bring in players with nothing to develop already,” he told DAZN after the defeat to Bologna (2-0) on December 17.

“The fans are unique and for me a separation would be hard. If it has to happen it won’t be on my part,” he added.

Roma are ninth in Serie A, five points behind the European places and the fight to enter the Champions League, the Friedkins’ main objective.

Later on Tuesday, the club confirmed that former player Daniele de Rossi will take over as interim head coach until the end of the season. EFE

tfc/ks