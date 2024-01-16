South Africa’s genocide trial against Israel sparks Palestinian peace hopes

By Joan Mas Autonell

Ramallah, West Bank, Jan 16 (EFE).- After months of a devastating war, Palestinians are hoping that the International Court of Justice will force a ceasefire in Gaza after South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel.

Despite the optimism, there is a prevailing sense of skepticism that any ruling may not bring a permanent end to the conflict.

Mahmud, a young man from Ramallah, the de facto capital of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), told EFE that South Africa’s genocide complaint against Israel has brought joy to Palestinians.

While the Israeli-Hamas conflict has not directly touched the occupied West Bank, the regional turmoil has had a significant impact on its inhabitants.

Judges at the UN court in The Hague will rule within weeks on whether to impose preventive measures on Israel, as requested by South Africa.

The demand includes the immediate suspension of military activities in Gaza to address what South Africa sees as violations by Israel of the Genocide Convention in its war against Hamas.

The Israeli military offensive has killed some 24,000 people—70 percent of them women and children—and maimed or injured thousands more in Gaza in more than three months of the war.

The death toll could be higher because an estimated 7,000 Palestinians lay under the debris of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes.

The war began on Oct. 7 when thousands of Palestinian militants stormed into Israeli territories near the border with Gaza, killed 1,200 people, and kidnapped nearly 250.

Israel vehemently denies the genocide accusation, alleging that South Africa sides with the Islamist Hamas group responsible for the attack and subsequent war.

While many in Gaza remain unaware of the genocide lawsuit due to a telecommunications blackout, optimism is more palpable in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“The overwhelming majority of the Palestinians hope that the court will issue an injunction ordering an immediate ceasefire (in Gaza),” Palestinian Center for Political Research and Surveys head Khalil Shikaki told EFE.

He said the rising civilian death toll, the restricted access to water, food shortages, and the deliberate targeting of numerous families were compelling evidence that Israel was engaging in atrocities and genocide in Gaza.

Maha Abdallah, a Palestinian lawyer and human rights expert, noted that South Africa’s recognition brought a sense of validation, especially considering its historical struggles against apartheid and oppression.

Shuruq Asad, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Journalists Union, said he was frustrated at the usual lack of access to justice as a Palestinian.

However, South Africa has instilled hope, at least for a pause in the alleged genocide and the possibility of humanitarian aid entering Gaza, he said.

As the UN court is expected to rule on preventive measures, South Africa not only seeks an end to the military campaign but also demands measures allowing more humanitarian aid into Gaza, under Israeli siege, which faces severe humanitarian crises, including famine and the spread of contagious diseases.

While the UN court’s orders are mandatory, enforcement mechanisms are limited, and doubts persist about Israel’s compliance.

Shikaki said Israel was unlikely to follow any court decision, particularly regarding a ceasefire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted over the weekend that the war against Hamas will continue regardless of the ICJ process.

Palestinians believe that while a court measure may not directly impact the ground situation, it could pile pressure on Israel and the United States to agree to a ceasefire.

Abdallah, familiar with ICJ processes, suggested that the court might issue provisional measures, focusing on more humanitarian aid and assistance entering Gaza rather than a full cessation of military activities. “I don’t think there will be too much controversy surrounding it.” EFE

jma-ssk