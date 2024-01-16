Strike by workers paralyzes Sri Lanka health care

Colombo, Jan 16 (EFE).- Hospitals across Sri Lanka faced disruptions on Tuesday as over 100,000 health sector workers began a strike demanding a pay hike, forcing the government to deploy security forces to address the operational gaps.

More than 100,000 hospital employees nationwide, excluding doctors, joined the strike, said Ravi Kumudesh, who heads the Health Services Trade Union Alliance.

The employees called for a salary increase to match the recent $100 monthly hike for doctors, said Kumudesh. For other health workers, the raise amounted to approximately $16 per month.

The protest led to a partial disruption of services at hospitals in the island nation, leading to prolonged waits for patients. Some expressed disappointment at having to leave without receiving medical attention.

“I was at a hospital since 4 a.m. Now I am going home without the medicine I need,” an elderly patient told local Sirasa TV channel.

To stop the operational gaps caused by the strikes, the government deployed security forces in hospitals, sparking criticism by the workers.

“This is an unnecessary move by the government. If the (armed) forces continue to be used in the health sector, then we will leave permanently,” Kumudesh told EFE.

Government Medical Officers Association spokesperson Chamil Wijesinghe told the media that the health workers were setting a bad example by going on strike. “This is not fair.”

Sri Lanka is currently facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from British rule in 1948.

The crisis is attributed to misguided fiscal policies, high debts, and a decline in foreign exchange reserves due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The economic turmoil led to massive protests against the government in 2022, resulting in the ouster of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. EFE

aw-ssk