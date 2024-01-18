Rohingya flee overcrowded camps in Bangladesh only to find rejection in Indonesia

Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Jan 18 (EFE).- Having survived the perils of the arduous sea journey from Bangladesh, at least 1,700 Rohingya refugees – who are part of the hundreds of thousands who were forced out of Rakhine state in Myanmar by a bloody military offensive – now face outright rejection from the local population in Indonesia.

Aisyah Sidiq arrived with her two children in Banda Aceh, western Indonesia, on Dec. 10 from Bangladesh with 135 refugees after 45 days at sea.

She hopes to reunite with her husband, who had already traveled to Indonesia searching for a better home than the overcrowded refugee camps they left behind in Bangladesh.

But after arriving in the village of Blang Ulam in Aceh, northwest Indonesia, she encountered an unexpected problem: hostility from the local population.

“I would like to ask the UN and the government to send me to my husband,” she says.

A boat that was used for carrying Rohingya refugees rests on the coast of Sabang, Pulau Weh, Indonesia, 18 December 2023. (issue 17 January 2024). EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

They were moved to a government building, as attempts to accommodate them in a refugee camp in the village of Saree failed amid opposition from locals, who also rejected their transfer to a camp in the nearby village of Landong.

“There are talks between local authorities and the United Nations to find areas where these refugees can settle temporarily until their future is decided,” Miklos Gaspar, director of the UN Information center in Indonesia, told Efe.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 1,753 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Aceh and North Sumatra since the end of 2023, almost half of them children.

The surge shows no sign of abating, as more boats carrying Rohingya refugees are believed to be at sea trying to reach Indonesia.

UNHCR estimates suggest that some 3,500 will have arrived by March.

CRIME IN BANGLADESH

Muhammad Zabur, who arrived on the Indonesian island of Weh, in the province of Sabang, on Dec. 2 with 150 refugees, explains that he decided to leave because of the unbearable conditions and lack of security in the refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Overcrowding for years in camps in Bangladesh has allowed for criminal gangs to thrive and terrorize part of the population, Zabur recounts.

One of his daughters was kidnapped and killed by a gang, a traumatic episode that removed any lingering doubts he might have had about leaving: the trip was dangerous, but he hoped that once in Indonesia they would not suffer the kind of violence, and his children could aspire to a better life.

Rohingya refugees wait in their temporary shelter in Sabang, Weh Islan, Indonesia 18 December 2023 (issued 17 January 2024). EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Malaysia and Indonesia, two relatively close and Muslim-majority countries, are the preferred destinations for many of these refugees.

DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN

But unlike previous waves of Rohingya arrivals, refugees are increasingly the victims of a disinformation campaign that has turned much of the local population against them.

Indonesian authorities have also been reluctant to welcome the refugees. The navy even expelled a wooden boat loaded with an undetermined number of Rohingyas off the coast of Aceh in December.

Gaspar acknowledges that the UN does not know exactly where the campaign on social media such as TikTok is coming from or who has financed and orchestrated it, but he is pleased that some platforms have disabled accounts spreading false information.

The message that refugees receive government aid and take away funds to help the impoverished local population has taken hold and has led to episodes of harassment of refugee groups by dozens of students demonstrating against them in Aceh.

Gaspar tentatively suggests that Indonesia’s upcoming general elections on February 14 could be a possible cause of the abundance of misinformation. EFE

hs-sh-esj/ks