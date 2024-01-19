Valuable lego collection seized during anti-drug operation in Australia

Sydney, Australia, Jan 19 (EFE).- Australian authorities confiscated 74 boxes of Lego during an anti-drug operation in southeastern Melbourne city, where they seized components worth over $394,000 used in making drugs and arrested one man.

A collector’s edition Star Wars Millennium Falcon, worth about $850 – according to the official website – is among the 74 Lego boxes, several of limited edition, seized by the authorities during the operation, according to the photos released.

In a statement released late Thursday, the Victoria police said that the anti-narcotics teams raided five premises in and around Melbourne.

During the raids, the police seized 180 kilos (397 pounds) of 1,4-butanediol, a precursor for producing GHB drug or liquid ecstasy, along with methylamphetamine, illegal steroids, a handgun and other chemical components used for manufacturing drugs.

The authorities also seized several luxury watches and gadgets during the raid.

“Investigators will allege these products are the proceeds of crime,” the police said in the statement.

During the operation, a 45-year-old man was arrested on several charges, including drug trafficking, and holding precursor chemicals used in making drugs.

This is not the first time that the Victorian police have confiscated valuable Lego collections during a raid.

In November, the authorities seized around 1,130 boxes, valued at more than $131,000, during a raid on a Melbourne methamphetamine laboratory. EFE

