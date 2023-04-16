G7 pledges to accelerate coal phase-out without deadline

Tokyo, Apr 16 (EFE).- The energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed Sunday to accelerate efforts to phase out the use of coal and other fossil fuels, but did not set a specific deadline.

“Recognizing the current global energy crisis and economic disruptions, we reaffirm our commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition to net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050,” said the joint declaration by the G7 ministers at the conclusion of their meeting in Sapporo, in northern Japan.

The does not envision a proper deadline before 2050, due to a disagreement between several G7 members, including the host nation, whose energy supply is highly dependent on coal and oil and gas imports.

Ministers called for diversification of energy sources and rapid development of “clean, safe, sustainable and affordable energy” within the global framework agreed for 2050 to limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The G7 also showed its willingness to work with other countries “to accelerate the phase-out of domestic unabated coal power in a manner consistent with a just transition.”

The declaration nevertheless acknowledged “importance of national energy security, affordability and resilience,” as well as “the need to tackle energy poverty and the importance of providing support for affected workers, regions and communities.”

This is interpreted as an allusion to developing, and also Asian economies highly dependent on coal, such as Japan.

The group also pledged to take steps to improve energy supply chains, which have been disrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and reiterated their support for Kyiv in the face of the aggression of the neighboring country.

The G7 is made up of Japan, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Canada and the United States. EFE

ahg-emg/sc