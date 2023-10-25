Putin oversees land, sea and air maneuvers of Russia’s nuclear forces

Moscow, Oct 25 (EFE).- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday directed from the Kremlin land, sea and air maneuvers of Russia’s nuclear forces.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu briefed the Kremlin on the progress of the exercises, which included the launch of ballistic and cruise missiles, the participation of nuclear submarines and two Tu-95 strategic bombers.

During the maneuvers, they will also practice “a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike,” Shoigu explained.

A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of up to 12,000 kilometers was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, located nearly 800 kilometers north of Moscow.

The missile was fired toward the Kura range on the Kamchatka peninsula, in the far east of the country, more than 6,000 kilometers from the launch site.

In addition, the Tula nuclear-powered submarine launched a Sineva ballistic missile from the Barents Sea in the Arctic Ocean.

The Kremlin reported that the missions included in the maneuver program were completed in full.

The exercises coincide with the Russian Senate’s decision on Wednesday to approve the bill withdrawing ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Russia argues that it was forced to take this step because of the need to restore nuclear parity with the United States, which has not ratified the CTBT for 23 years.

Russian authorities have stressed that the revocation does not mean that the Kremlin will resume nuclear testing, at least for the time being, since “the moratorium remains in force.”

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov revealed Wednesday that Moscow has received a proposal from the United States to resume dialogue on strategic stability and arms control.

He said that Moscow was not ready to resume negotiations unless there was a change in “the deeply and fundamentally hostile US policy towards Russia.”

In February, Russia suspended compliance with START III, the last nuclear disarmament treaty still in force between Russia and the US.EFE

