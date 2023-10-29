UN Secretary General arrives in Nepal to address climate change in the Himalayas

Kathmandu, Oct 29 (EFE).- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday for a four-day official visit focused on addressing sustainability plans in the Himalayan country, one of the most vulnerable areas to the effects of climate change.

Guterres is expected to meet with Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to discuss issues related to the ongoing peace process in Nepal and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to a statement by the Nepalese foreign ministry.

The secretary general will also visit the Everest region, and the Annapurna base camp, where he is expected to discuss with residents about the impacts of climate change on their daily livelihoods.

Guterres is accompanied by Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix; Resident Coordinator of the United Nations to Nepal, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy; and other officials from the UN Headquarters in New York, along with the UN team in Nepal.

This is Guterres’ second visit to Nepal, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, and his first as UN secretary-general.

In 2017, he traveled to the Himalayan country to assess the situation of Bhutanese refugees residing in eastern Nepal. At that time, he was responsible for the UN refugee mission. EFE

sp-mvg/sc